Jayant Chaudhary Pays Tribute To Charan Singh On His Death Anniversary

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, accompanied by other political leaders on Friday, paid floral tribute to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat in the national capital on his death anniversary, remembering his contribution to farmers' welfare and India's agricultural development.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute, Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said the entire country was remembering Charan Singh and described the visit to Kisan Ghat as a source of "inspiration and peace." He said it was the responsibility of the present generation to carry forward the reforms envisioned by the former Prime Minister for the country and society.

Jayant Chaudhary said, "The entire country is remembering Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Sahab. We came here together to pay him tribute at Kisan Ghat. Coming here gives us inspiration and peace. It is our responsibility to advance the kind of reforms he wanted to bring to the country, to society."

A Message to the Farming Community

Referring to the farming community, Chaudhary said farmers continue to face challenges but remain resilient and strong. He stressed the importance of farmers staying united so they can hold governments accountable. "Farmers are troubled, but they are strong too. May they stay united so that they can keep an eye on the government, which has to work for them, so that their issues are before the people," Jayant stated.

Legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, and served as India's fifth Prime Minister from July 1979 to January 1980. He held several key portfolios during his political career, including Minister for Home and Agriculture in CB Gupta's ministry in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's ministry between 1962 and 1963.

Among his notable contributions were the Redemption Bill of 1939, which played a significant role in providing relief to rural debtors, and the Land Holding Act of 1960, implemented during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, which aimed to reduce land ceilings uniformly across the state. (ANI)

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