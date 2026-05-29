Upset Trend Continues At Roland Garros As Collignon Stuns Shelton

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, May 29 (IANS) Raphael Collignon has ensured just one top-eight seed remains in a wide-open top half of the men's singles after humbling fifth seed Ben Shelton to reach the third round at Roland-Garros.

On a day when world No.1 Jannik Sinner was sent packing in a five-set boilover, the unseeded 24-year-old derailed the American's bid with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

The two-hour, three-minute victory, in which Collingnon claimed 43 of 49 first-serve points and never faced a break point, made the world No.62 the first Belgian to land a top-five win at a major since coach Darcis stunned Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 13 years ago, French Open reports.

“It was incredible atmosphere. It's very emotional because being Belgian, I used to come here to Roland-Garros quite regularly,” Collignon said as he fought back tears.“So, just being able to play on this court was a dream. And then to win in front of my loved ones, in front of my family, it's incredible.”

It marked his second top-10 win after denying Alex de Minaur en route to Belgium's Davis Cup upset of Australia in Sydney last year and left fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime as the only top-eight seed in the top half.

Up next for Collignon is Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who beat 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

In his fourth appearance in Paris, Shelton was vying for his third straight third-round showing on the clay, having last year made the last 16 where he tested eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

He was coming off his best clay-court swing, having picked up the silverware in Munich to become the first American to claim a title bigger than an ATP 250 on the surface since Australian Open.

In other actions, Auger-Aliassime fought off Argentine Roman Andres Burruchaga 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-1 and Cobolli ousted Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini, a quarter-finalist in 2021, ousted home hope and 22nd seed Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. American Brandon Nakashima also earned a win against a Frenchman, defeating Luca Van Assche 6-7(5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.