Upset Trend Continues At Roland Garros As Collignon Stuns Shelton
On a day when world No.1 Jannik Sinner was sent packing in a five-set boilover, the unseeded 24-year-old derailed the American's bid with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.
The two-hour, three-minute victory, in which Collingnon claimed 43 of 49 first-serve points and never faced a break point, made the world No.62 the first Belgian to land a top-five win at a major since coach Darcis stunned Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 13 years ago, French Open reports.
“It was incredible atmosphere. It's very emotional because being Belgian, I used to come here to Roland-Garros quite regularly,” Collignon said as he fought back tears.“So, just being able to play on this court was a dream. And then to win in front of my loved ones, in front of my family, it's incredible.”
It marked his second top-10 win after denying Alex de Minaur en route to Belgium's Davis Cup upset of Australia in Sydney last year and left fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime as the only top-eight seed in the top half.
Up next for Collignon is Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who beat 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
In his fourth appearance in Paris, Shelton was vying for his third straight third-round showing on the clay, having last year made the last 16 where he tested eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.
He was coming off his best clay-court swing, having picked up the silverware in Munich to become the first American to claim a title bigger than an ATP 250 on the surface since Australian Open.
In other actions, Auger-Aliassime fought off Argentine Roman Andres Burruchaga 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-1 and Cobolli ousted Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Matteo Berrettini, a quarter-finalist in 2021, ousted home hope and 22nd seed Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. American Brandon Nakashima also earned a win against a Frenchman, defeating Luca Van Assche 6-7(5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
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