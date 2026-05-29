US, Mexico, Canada Announce Travel Measures Over Ebola Risk As FIFA World Cup Nears

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

OTTAWA, May 29 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The United States (US), Mexico, and Canada on Thursday announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions at the highest risk from the Ebola virus, Xinhua reported.

According to a joint statement released by Global Affairs Canada, the coordinated approach aims to protect citizens as well as the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected to arrive for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

The three North American nations said the measures are also designed to maintain travel and commerce across their borders.

"The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America," the trilateral statement said.

Canada banned residents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan from entering the country for 90 days, a measure that started Wednesday, asking arrivals from these countries to observe a 21-day quarantine.

The FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, starting June 11.

--NNN-XINHUA