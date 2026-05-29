Associate Professor in Media, RMIT University

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Jessica Balanzategui is a Senior Lecturer in Media in the School of Media and Communication. Jessica specialises in entertainment cultures and industries, in particularly streaming media, screen genres for and about children, and horror and the Gothic. Her work has been widely published in leading international journals such as New Media and Society, Convergence, The Journal of Visual Culture, Television and New Media, and Celebrity Studies, and her books include the monographs The Uncanny Child in Transnational Cinema (Amsterdam UP 2018) and Netflix, Dark Fantastic Genres, and Intergenerational Viewing (Routledge, with Baker and Sandars, 2023). Jessica is Founding Editor of Amsterdam UP's Horror and Gothic Media Cultures series, and the Founding Lead of the Streaming Industries and Genre Network at RMIT.

2017–present Lecturer in Cinema and Screen Studies, Swinburne University of Technology

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