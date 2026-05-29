Russia Warns Of Escalation Over US Troops In Poland

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Thursday of an escalation in tensions between Moscow and the West due to the United States' decision to deploy more troops to Poland, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the press, Zakharova said that Russia "has no reason to be satisfied" with the news, "given the conditions attached to it." She called for a full withdrawal of US troops from Europe, describing it as a "rational and justifiable step."

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Washington's move, while urging other members of the alliance to enhance their efforts.

Interestingly enough, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu said on Thursday that an attack targeting Kyiv, which the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously warned about, could occur at any time.

"And when we decide that the response must be of the magnitude we have repeatedly spoken of, we will respond to the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of our very young men," Shoygu stressed, referring to the strike on a student dormitory in Starobilsk.

Furthermore, the secretary declared that Moscow has "everything" for this attack and that Russia demonstrated "how strong the blow could be," adding that no country can compete with Russia in terms of military readiness and equipment.