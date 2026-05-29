US Warns Russia Against Strikes On Kyiv, Urges Immediate Ceasefire Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this during a UN Security Council meeting on the escalation of Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilians, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York.

Bruce said the strikes, including the reported use of Oreshnik ballistic missiles, had killed civilians and injured more than 100 people.

"The latest mass strikes against Kyiv by Russia over the weekend, including the deployment of the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missiles, are an inexplicable, dangerous, and barbaric escalation," Bruce said, adding that museums, public transportation infrastructure, residential buildings, and other civilian facilities had been destroyed or damaged during the attacks.

"Deliberate attacks against civilians are obscene and unacceptable," Bruce said, expressing condolences to the victims.

Ukraine urges partners at UN to boost air defense support tenfold amid escalating Russian attacks

The United States warned Russia against so-called "systematic strikes" on Kyiv, saying such attacks could increase civilian casualties and further undermine prospects for peace.

Bruce also noted, "with serious concern," Russia's apparent disregard for the protections afforded to diplomatic facilities and personnel under international law.

"We remind Russia, in clear terms, of its legal obligations," she said, adding that "diplomacy and negotiations are the only path forward towards lasting peace."

"The United States once again calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as a step towards a durable, negotiated end to the war," Bruce said.

According to her, "the alternative is escalating violence that will spiral out of control – and that is unacceptable."

Bruce also stressed that the United States stands ready to play a constructive role if the parties demonstrate a genuine willingness to pursue peace.

The UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss the escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian population.