Ukraine, Estonia Strengthen Cooperation On Critical Infrastructure Protection

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Estonian government's press service, Ukrinform reports.

According to State Secretary Keit Kasemets, Ukraine possesses unique expertise in critical infrastructure protection that cannot be learned from theoretical manuals.

"Due to its wartime experience, Ukraine has the most comprehensive expertise in how to protect electricity, communications, and other vital systems. While we cannot transfer the practices of a country at war directly to Estonia, Ukraine is nevertheless the best country in the world to learn from. Through this memorandum of cooperation, we aim to help bring Ukrainian expertise closer to both Estonian public authorities and private companies," he said.

Head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Oleksandr Potii, noted that Estonia has been a long-standing partner of the agency.

"We engage in fruitful cooperation with the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), conducting joint workshops and cyber defense training sessions. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding on critical infrastructure protection is further evidence of our shared interest in achieving high-quality results from our partnership," he said.

The memorandum provides for the sharing of knowledge with government institutions and companies delivering vital services, with a particular focus on the physical protection of communications and energy infrastructure.

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Areas of cooperation include physical site protection, countering drone threats, secure data storage, cybersecurity, and the identification of potential insider threats.

Estonian agencies advising critical infrastructure operators, including the Police and Border Guard Board and the Estonian Internal Security Service, will also participate in the cooperation

Under the memorandum, the parties will organize joint seminars, training sessions, and expert meetings. Further working formats will also be agreed in order to ensure that the cooperation becomes long-term and practical.

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