Pune: Woman Census Worker Attacked, Clothes Torn Son Brutally Thrashed

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 29 (IANS) A serious incident has come to light in Pune, Maharashtra, involving an alleged attack on a female employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation who was conducting Census-2027 work.

It has been alleged that while going door-to-door to collect information for the census, the female employee and her colleagues were verbally abused. The following day, she and her son were allegedly surrounded and brutally assaulted. The woman has further alleged that the attackers tore her clothes, obstructed official duties, and issued death threats.

In connection with the incident, a case has been registered at the Swargate Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the complainant, Vanita Gorakhnath Patole (48), is employed as a sepoy (attendant) at the Bibwewadi Regional Office of the Pune Municipal Corporation. She had been assigned the responsibility of surveying the Minatai Thackeray Vasahat area of Swargate as part of Census-2027 operations.

As per the complaint, on May 27, between approximately 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Vanita Patole was conducting census work in Lane No. 14 of Minatai Thackeray Vasahat. During this time, Vikas Navnath More, his wife Kranti More, sister Mukta Kasbe, mother Lilavati More, and nephew Abhijeet More allegedly behaved rudely with her and obstructed her official duties.

The complainant alleged that when she asked questions related to the census survey, the accused became displeased and began verbally abusing her. She further stated that she was also threatened on that day.

Vanita Patole said that on the following day, May 28, she returned to the same locality along with her son and other colleagues to complete the unfinished census work. However, another dispute reportedly broke out at the site. According to her statement, sensing that the situation was worsening, they attempted to leave the area. At that point, the accused allegedly called additional individuals and instigated an attack on them.

According to the victim, a group of 10 to 12 individuals surrounded her and her son and attacked them with kicks, punches, stones, and bare hands. She alleged that the attackers knocked them to the ground and assaulted them mercilessly. During the attack, her son was allegedly bitten on the finger, resulting in a serious injury that required four stitches.

Speaking to IANS, Vanita Patole said,“I was merely performing my official and national duty. I had no personal dispute with anyone. Yet, my son and I were brutally beaten. We were chased and assaulted. My clothes were torn, my saree was pulled, and I was humiliated.”

She further alleged that Vikas More grabbed her arm and tore the sleeve of her blouse. Attempts were also allegedly made to snatch her mobile phone, wristwatch, and neck chain.

“The employees accompanying me were also assaulted. We were beaten mercilessly. It was my first visit to that particular house for census work. I do not understand why such a massive attack was carried out against me. I want justice,” she added.

Following the complaint, the Swargate Police registered a case against Vikas Navnath More, Kranti Vikas More, Mukta Rajabhau Kasbe, Lilavati Navnath More, and Abhijit Shridhar More, along with several unidentified individuals, under Sections 132, 115(2), 351(1), 352, 189(1), 189(2), 190, 74, and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Yashwant Nikam, Senior Police Inspector at Swargate Police Station, told IANS,“An incident involving the assault of a female employee during census operations has occurred. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused. There is a need to create awareness regarding census activities in slum areas. Wherever employees require police assistance, full cooperation will be provided.”

Police are currently investigating the matter further.