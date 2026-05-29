ED Probe In Veena Vijayan-CMRL Case Intensifies Seized Electronic Devices Under Forensic Scrutiny

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, May 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action in the controversial CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case has pushed Kerala politics into one of its most volatile phases in recent years, with the spotlight now firmly on Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister and current Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to highly placed sources, the ED believes it has secured crucial documentary and digital evidence during the recent back-to-back raids in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Investigators are said to be convinced that the material collected is strong enough to summon Veena Vijayan for questioning in the alleged monthly payment and money laundering case linked to CMRL and Exalogic.

The preliminary analysis of seized bank records and digital evidence has reportedly been completed by the ED's Kochi zonal office, and a detailed report has already been forwarded to the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

Once final approval arrives, a formal notice is expected to be issued to Veena Vijayan.

What has added to the political heat is the indication that the ED probe may not stop with routine questioning.

Sources within the investigation suggest the agency is examining whether the evidence warrants tougher action, including custodial interrogation.

Investigators have also widened the probe towards other prominent political and other names allegedly mentioned in the controversial CMRL diary.

The ED has simultaneously intensified forensic scrutiny of electronic devices seized during the raids, including Veena Vijayan's mobile phone and the laptop belonging to CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha.

Officials believe the forensic findings could unlock critical details regarding the alleged financial trail and communication networks linked to the transactions.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the CMRL management has initiated urgent legal measures to block the ED's next moves.

The company is preparing to move the High Court seeking to halt further proceedings and challenge the legality of the raids.

Legal teams involving prominent High Court and Supreme Court lawyers are understood to be working closely with camps linked to Sasidharan Kartha and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Options including anticipatory bail are also reportedly under discussion.

Meanwhile, the political fallout from the ED action is escalating dramatically on the streets.

In the attack case involving the ED convoy after raids at Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, 13 CPI(M) workers arrested in the violence are expected to be remanded on Friday.

So far, 18 CPI(M)-DYFI workers have been arrested.

The ED is expected to use the attack as a key argument before the courts, contending that attempts were made to obstruct the investigation through political pressure and street muscle power.

With the ED tightening its grip, preparing for a fierce legal battle, and the Opposition leader's family directly under scrutiny, Kerala now appears headed towards an unprecedented confrontation where law, politics and street power are colliding at full intensity.