Indian Wrestlers Win Men's, Women's Team Titles At U23 Asian C'ships

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday congratulated India's wrestlers for their stellar showing at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, where the country secured team titles in both men's freestyle and women's wrestling.

Praising the wrestlers for their performance, Rijiju said the achievement marked a significant moment for Indian sport. "A proud and defining moment for Indian sport. At the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, our wrestlers showcased unmatched grit & excellence, winning Team Titles in both Men's Freestyle & Women's Wrestling," Rijiju wrote on X.

Record-Breaking Performance

Highlighting the medal haul, the Union Minister said the men's freestyle team delivered India's best-ever performance at the competition, while the women's contingent also dominated the event with multiple gold medals. "The Men's team achieved 9 medals (4 Golds), India's highest-ever U23 Asian Championships performance, while the women's wrestling contingent won 10 medals (6 Golds). The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever 8-medal finish. Heartiest congratulations to our champions. You continue to elevate India's sporting legacy," the Union Minister added.

A proud and defining moment for Indian sport! At the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, our wrestlers showcased unmatched grit & excellence, winning Team Titles in both Men's Freestyle & Women's Wrestling. The Men's team achieved 9 medals (4 Golds), India's... twitter/E5PIxYw013 - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 29, 2026

PM Modi Congratulates Champions

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India's wrestlers for their historic performance in Vietnam. PM Modi also lauded the athletes for their outstanding success and extended his best wishes for their future competitions.

"An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men's Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India's highest-ever overall medal haul at the U23 Asian Championships history. The women's wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including 6 Golds. The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with 8 medals. Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men's Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India's... twitter/41PruCuk1U - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

Historic Freestyle Victory

The Indian men's freestyle wrestling team was crowned the undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, lifting the Team Championship Trophy with a spectacular first-place finish. India dominated the freestyle standings to claim the top spot ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third, respectively.

This historic freestyle victory capped off a sensational continental campaign for the entire Indian contingent, which amassed a staggering total of 27 medals, comprising eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

Individual Medal Winners

The championship-winning freestyle squad wrapped up their campaign with nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze. Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) set the tone with brilliant gold medals, and the momentum was carried forward by Kumar Mohit (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg), who also stood atop the podium. Deepak Rathi (61kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), and Lacky (125kg) contributed to the historic team title with hard-fought silver medals, while Deepak Berwal (74kg) and Mor Sachin (82kg) rounded out the freestyle tally with crucial bronze medal finishes. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)