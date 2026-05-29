Salman Khan Steps In To Calm Don 3 Row Between Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar Details Inside

The Don 3 controversy reportedly eased after Salman Khan stepped in as a mediator between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, urging both sides to settle creative differences privately and avoid public escalation.

The controversy surrounding Don 3 had recently created significant buzz in Bollywood. Reports of creative differences between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar sparked widespread debate on social media. However, Salman Khan's unexpected intervention has reportedly helped calm the situation.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with both Ranveer Singh and the Akhtar family, personally reached out to both parties. Sources claim that Salman urged them to treat creative differences as a normal part of filmmaking and not escalate the matter into a public controversy.

It is also reported that Salman carefully listened to Ranveer Singh's perspective and advised him that public statements at this stage could negatively impact future projects. He encouraged both sides to resolve the issue through mutual discussion rather than involving external parties or film associations.

The report further suggests that Salman Khan does not want the matter to escalate into a legal dispute or create a larger industry conflict. He has reportedly advised both Ranveer and Farhan to avoid media statements and resolve the issue privately. Salman emphasized that the film industry should function like a close-knit family.

Sources also claim that Salman advised Ranveer Singh to capitalise on the success of Dhurandhar and focus on upcoming projects. Meanwhile, he is said to be supportive of Farhan Akhtar during this challenging phase.

At present, there has been no official statement from either Ranveer Singh or Farhan Akhtar. However, industry buzz suggests that the situation may gradu