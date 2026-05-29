Messi Headlines Argentina World Cup Squad

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, May 29 (IANS) Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has unveiled the 26-man squad that will look to retain the FIFA World Cup in North America.

Headlined by Lionel Messi, the champions from Qatar 2022 are hoping to retain the titl, a feat not achieved since Brazil successfully defended their crown in 1962.

Messi leads an attack that also includes Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

Scaloni has placed his trust in several players who were not part of the squad in Qatar, such as Valentin Barco - who enjoyed an excellent season in Europe - Jose Manuel Lopez, a Palmeiras center-forward who provides backup options for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, and Nico Paz, who is highly regarded by the coaching staff following his strong performance at Como.

Messi, who is poised to play in his sixth World Cup, enters the tournament on the back of physical discomfort sustained in his last match for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. "We were watching (Messi's) game back at the training complex when we realized he had asked to be substituted - that he wasn't feeling right," Scaloni said.

"The initial reports aren't too bad. Naturally, we would have preferred that nothing had happened to him at all. Now, we just have to wait and see how things develop. I imagine he'll undergo further tests to confirm whether the situation is truly as they say."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who fractured a finger during last week's UEFA Europa League final while competing for Aston Villa, has also been confirmed, as has defender Cristian Romero, who is himself recovering from a knee problem.

Nine players who were champions four years ago are not included in the squad: Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuna, Angel Di Maria, Alejandro Gómez, Guido Rodriguez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Correa. Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono was also one of the big names who did not make the cut.

In total, 17 players featured in the Albiceleste squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina will begin its World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

The three-time World Cup champion will warm up for the tournament with friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Racing Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nico Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).