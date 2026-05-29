Bhagyashree's MIL Recalls Being Warned Against Actress As Daughter-In-Law: Do Mahine Mein Talaq Ho Jayega

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of women focused reality show 'Tum Ho Naa' hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, actress Bhagyashree's mother-in-law made a shocking revelation over how the society made her worried about getting her son, Himalay married to Bhagyashree who was a Bollywood star back then.

During the episode, Bhagyashree's mother-in-law recalled the criticism and taunts she had to endure during Himalaya and Bhagyashree's wedding.

Speaking about it, she went on to reveal,“Mujhe logo se bada sunna pada, ki ghar mai arahi han star ab kya hoga? 2 mahine baad talak hojayega, kya ghar smbhalegi, aapki toh zindagi gai, bahut kuch sunna pada tha”

(I had to hear a lot from people. They would say, 'A star is coming into your house now, what will happen? The marriage will end in divorce within two months. Will she even be able to manage the household? Your life is ruined now.' I had to face many such taunts)

Curious to know how the family built understanding over time, host Rajeev Khandelwal asked,“Ek dusre ke sath understanding bannane mai samay laga,” (Did it take time to build an understanding with each other?)

Replying to this, Bhagyashree's mother in law replied,“Nahi bilkul bhi nahi.” (No, not at all)

She went on to praise Bhagyashree for managing both her personal and professional life with ease and dedication.“Woh ghar itna accha manage karti hain, mujhe to kuch dekhna hi nahi padta hain,” (She manages the household so well that I hardly have to look after anything)

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree, on the personal front, belongs to a distinguished royal lineage. She is the great-granddaughter of Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan, the last ruling Raja of the princely state of Sangli during the British Raj in India.

Bhagyashree, on the professional front made her debut with Sooraj Bharjatya directorial 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' that went on to become a blockbuster hit.

She starred opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

–IANS

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