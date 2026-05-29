Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up For Grabs Check Draw Time And Details

The eagerly awaited Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-54 result will be declared today, May 29, 2026, at 3 PM. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are waiting to find out whether they will take home the bumper cash prizes offered in today's draw.

The official draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. As always, the winning numbers will first be announced live during the draw before the official result PDF is released online later in the day.

Participants can check the complete results through the official Kerala Lottery website once the draw concludes.

Jackpot Prize And Ticket Details

The Suvarna Keralam SK-54 lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40 and offers several prize categories, including a grand first prize worth Rs 1 crore.

Apart from the jackpot reward, the draw also includes multiple lower-tier cash prizes distributed across different ticket series and number combinations.

Lottery fans from across the state have been purchasing tickets in large numbers ahead of today's announcement, hoping to secure the life-changing top prize.

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When And Where Will The Result Be Announced?

. Lottery Name: Suvarna Keralam SK-54

. Date: May 29, 2026

. Result Time: 3 PM

. Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

The official result list is usually uploaded online after the live draw process is completed and verified by authorities.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Results Online

Once announced, participants can verify the winning numbers through the Kerala Lottery Department's official website. Winners are advised to cross-check ticket numbers carefully with the government-issued result PDF.

Lottery officials also recommend checking series numbers and prize categories properly before claiming rewards.

Important Instructions For Winners

Prize winners must submit their original lottery ticket along with valid identity proof to claim the amount within the specified deadline announced by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Experts also advise participants to avoid relying on unofficial result sources or social media forwards until the final government-approved results are published.

With anticipation building across the state, all eyes are now on the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 draw scheduled for this afternoon.

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