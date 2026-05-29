Rithvik Dhanjani On Taking Personal & Financial Risks, Says He'd Want To Relive His Life Exactly The Same Way

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has revealed that despite taking several personal, social, and financial risks in life, he has no regrets and would want to relive his life exactly the same way if given another chance.

Speaking candidly about the many leaps of faith he has taken over the years, Rithvik, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, shared that every decision, whether personal or professional, has helped shape him into the person he is today.

The actor further said that while many of those risks involved deeply personal aspects of his life, he always believed in rebuilding himself and emerging stronger from difficult phases.

Talking about his journey, Rithvik said,“There have been many instances in my personal and professional life where I have taken a leap of faith. Whether it is saying yes to a project with a gut feeling, or rebuilding myself personally if I am going through anything. I try to forget that phase and rebuild myself.”

Rithvik also admitted that while several risks were deeply personal and involved other people, he prefers not to discuss them publicly.

Professionally, he has often chosen projects driven purely by instinct and passion rather than logic or safety.

“But like I said, there are many professional projects that I have done only for my heart. And I think everything that I have done has always paid off in a way, in so many more folds. So I think I am grateful for every choice that I have made,” he shared.

The actor went on to make an emotional confession, stating that he carries absolutely no regrets about his life or the choices he has made over the years.

“I promise you, there is no regret in my life. If I get to live my life again, I will live it exactly the way I have lived it. I don't want to change a thing about my life,” Rithvik said.

Talking about Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'. The actor, along with the other contestants, is presently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for the stunt-based reality show.

Over the years, on the professional front, Ritvik has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with shows like 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Nach Baliye', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

–IANS

rd/