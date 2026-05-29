Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Should Be 'Closely Watched': CPI's D Raja

'Closely Watch' New Karnataka Govt: CPI's D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja said that the recent cabinet reshuffling in Karnataka should be "closely watched" after seeing the long leadership tussle play out between senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. The CPI leader said that the long tussle was finally resolved after the Congress party "intervened".

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Raja said, "The tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah was going on for a long time. In rotation, this Chief Minister's post should be held by those two, but it was going on, the tussle, and the Congress party had to intervene. Finally, we are given to understand Siddaramaiah is resigning, and Shivakumar will take over. Let us see how that government is going to function in the coming days. That's what one should keep watch on: the government which is going to be headed by Mr Shivakumar."

Siddaramaiah Steps Down

His remarks came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan. Siddaramaiah said the decision was taken voluntarily on the advice of the Congress high command and maintained that there was no pressure behind his resignation. "I have resigned voluntarily. There is no pressure on me," Siddaramaiah told reporters, adding that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would decide the next Chief Minister.

Cabinet Reshuffle on the Agenda

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the state Cabinet reshuffle and other organisational matters, according to party sources. Sources said Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala are expected to hold discussions with the party's top leadership, with Cabinet restructuring, Rajya Sabha nominations and MLC elections among the key issues on the agenda.

Key Changes Expected in New Cabinet

According to sources, several ministers from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet may not find a place in the proposed Shivakumar-led government. The Congress is also considering appointing four Deputy Chief Ministers to ensure social and regional balance in the administration.

Sources further indicated that Siddaramaiah's son and Member of the Legislative Council, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, is expected to be inducted into the new Cabinet and may be assigned a significant portfolio. The move is being viewed as an effort to maintain continuity with Siddaramaiah's political legacy.

Governor Accepts Resignation

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the latter submitted his resignation. According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect.

However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)