Hamirpur Bridge Collapse: 5 Workers Dead, CM Yogi Orders Rescue Ops

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Immediate Action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took immediate cognisance of the tragic bridge collapse in Hamirpur's Kurara area, where at least five workers lost their lives, and several others are feared trapped following the collapse of a slab, pier, and shuttering structure at an under-construction bridge during a severe storm.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO)'s statement, CM Yogi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed senior officials to rush to the accident site without delay. He instructed the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies to ensure that no effort is spared in locating those still trapped under the debris.

The Chief Minister also directed that the injured be provided immediate and adequate medical treatment and that proper compensation be extended to the families of the deceased. According to the CMO, he further ordered officials to establish direct contact with the victims' families and ensure all possible assistance is provided to them.

Bridge Collapses Amid Severe Storm

The incident took place at the under-construction Kandaur-Morakandar bridge in the Kurara Police Station area, where construction work was underway during the night shift. According to officials, the collapse occurred around 2 am in the early hours of Friday after a powerful storm struck the region, leading to the failure of multiple structural components, including slabs and support pillars.

Rescue Operations and Eyewitness Accounts

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, Arvind Kumar Verma, said rescue teams reached the site immediately after receiving information. "We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 am last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it. SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five deceased," he said.

Locals reported that a severe storm hit the area around midnight, causing the bridge structure to give way while construction work was ongoing. One resident said the storm was so intense that segments of the bridge collapsed, bringing down supporting pillars and trapping workers and security personnel present at the site.

Another eyewitness said work on pillars and slabs was in progress when the storm struck, leading to the collapse of a slab and supporting structure. He added that five to six workers were feared dead, with others possibly still trapped under the debris.

Authorities confirmed that SDRF teams, along with police and administrative officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Circle Officer, are present at the site. Rescue and clearance operations are currently underway as search efforts continue amid fears of more casualties. Further details are awaited as operations continue. (ANI)

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