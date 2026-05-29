Miraglow Now Offers Complete Body, Hair, And Skincare Collection With Free Shipping Across Canada

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 27, 2026 6:37 am - MiraGlow, the Canadian vegan beauty brand at miraglow, is calling attention to its full 60+ product lineup - spanning skincare, hair care, body care, and fragrance - now fully in stock and shipping free across Canada and the USA.

MiraGlow Urges Canadian and U.S. Beauty Shoppers to Discover Its Full Vegan Beauty Lineup Before Stock Runs Out

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 28, 2026 - MiraGlow, the Vaughan, Ontario-based clean beauty brand available at miraglow, is issuing a direct call to beauty consumers across Canada and the United States: the brand's full lineup of over 60 vegan, cruelty-free skincare, hair care, body care, and fragrance products is live, in stock, and shipping now - with free delivery on orders over $70 CAD in Canada and $60 USD in the United States. With demand for clean beauty growing rapidly and select products already selling out, MiraGlow is encouraging shoppers to visit the site today and secure their orders before availability changes.

MiraGlow's Body + Hair collection alone features 20 in-stock products, including the Heat Protect Hair Serum with Thermal Shield, the Curl Defining Bounce Boost Mousse, the Curl Care Daily Conditioner with Frizz Control, and a full suite of daily repair and styling products built for Canada's demanding climate. Every formula is free from harsh sulfates, animal-derived ingredients, and unnecessary fillers - delivering professional-grade results for all hair types at a fraction of salon prices. The skincare range adds another 19 products, including bestselling serums, cleansers, moisturizers, and eye creams formulated with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Retinol.

What makes MiraGlow different from every other beauty brand competing for attention right now is simple: it works, and it works fast. Customers report softer, more hydrated skin within a single day of using the Gentle Face Cleanser and Vitamin C Lotion. The Age Defying Serum and Rosehip Antioxidant Serum deliver visible improvements in tone and texture within three to four weeks. The Vanilla Sandalwood Solid Perfume - alcohol-free, travel-ready, and long-lasting - offers a clean fragrance alternative that outperforms most conventional bottled perfumes in longevity and skin compatibility. Every product across every category is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, with no compromise.

MiraGlow's mission has always been beauty with purpose. Every purchase made at miraglow directly supports meaningful community initiatives that the brand and its customers believe in. This is not a brand that simply slaps "clean" on a label and calls it a day - behind every formula is a team of cosmetic ingredient experts and research-driven formulators who have spent considerable time ensuring that what goes on the skin is safe, effective, and worth every dollar. For shoppers who have been burned by overpriced products that underdeliver, MiraGlow represents a genuine alternative that Canadian and U.S. consumers can trust.

There has never been a better time to shop MiraGlow. The full collection - skincare, hair care, body care, and fragrance - is available right now at miraglow. Free shipping applies automatically at checkout for qualifying orders. Shoppers are strongly encouraged not to wait: high-demand items have sold out before and will again. Visit miraglow today, build a complete routine, and experience the difference that truly clean, purposefully formulated beauty products make from the very first use.