MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 27, 2026 7:34 am - The prestigious recognition celebrates her contribution to transformative, learner-centric education.

Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight honors Raaji Naveen with the Vocational Excellence Award in Education at the 2026 Awards.

The prestigious recognition celebrates her contribution to transformative, learner-centric education.

Chennai, 26th May 2026: Raaji Naveen, Co-founder of Beyond 8 and HLC International, has been honored with the Vocational Excellence Award in Education at the Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight Vocational Awards 2026, in recognition of her pioneering contribution to learner-centric education and transformative learning environments.

The prestigious award was presented by AKS Rtn. Vinod Kumar Saraogi, Rotary District Governor (District 3234), during a ceremony held at MCC, Chepauk recently. The event celebrated distinguished changemakers across education, healthcare, inclusion, and the arts who are creating meaningful impact in their respective fields.

Raaji Naveen was recognized for her continued efforts in reimagining education through learner-determined spaces that encourage curiosity, agency, creativity, and holistic development. Through HLC International and Beyond 8, she has been instrumental in shaping progressive educational ecosystems that place the learner at the center of the learning journey.

The honor also reflected the collective work of the wider HLC and Beyond 8 community, including the teams behind Elina, Explorers, Kognify, Karthavyam, and Militvaa, whose initiatives continue to positively influence learners, educators, and communities.

Speaking on the recognition, Raaji Naveen said:

“I am truly honored to receive this award from the Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight. This recognition belongs as much to our teams and communities as it does to me. At HLC and Beyond 8, we believe education must evolve to nurture not just academic excellence, but also individuality, purpose, empathy, and lifelong curiosity. This award strengthens our commitment to building learning spaces where every child feels seen, heard, and empowered.”

Over the years, Beyond 8 has emerged as a forward-thinking educational initiative focused on personalized and future-ready learning experiences that go beyond conventional schooling models. Its philosophy centers on empowering learners to explore their interests, build critical life skills, and grow into self-aware and socially responsible individuals.

The Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight Vocational Awards continues to recognize professionals and leaders whose work exemplifies excellence, innovation, and meaningful societal impact across sectors.

About Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight (RCCS):

Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight is part of Rotary International District 3234 and is committed to driving meaningful social impact through initiatives focused on education, healthcare, community development, inclusion, youth empowerment, and vocational excellence. Through its annual Vocational Awards, RCCS recognizes individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and contribution to across diverse fields.

About Beyond8

Beyond 8 is an alternative to mainstream high school. In our Bengaluru and Chennai centers, teens dive deep into Cambridge and NIOS subjects and get structured time for the pursuits that light them up, all in a mentor-led space where they love coming in and steadily learn to own their work. And it is a learner-determined organization committed to empowering young people through experiential learning, civic engagement, and real-world problem solving. Its flagship program focuses on helping learners to design their own futures with purpose, responsibility, and impact beyond academic achievement.

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