C-BATT Joins Defense Industrial Base Consortium To Advance U.S.-Made Battery Anode Materials

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 27, 2026 7:44 am - Company also elects to join the GEN3 6T Battery Alliance as part of its defense-battery commercialization pathway

C-BATTTM, developer of ObsidiaTM, a coal-derived advanced anode material for lithium-ion batteries, announced today that it has joined the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC). This move strengthens the company's engagement with the U.S. defense energy-storage ecosystem and supports its mission to advance secure, domestic battery material supply chains.

C-BATT is developing Obsidia as a U.S.-made, silicon-containing carbon anode material designed for lithium-ion battery applications. The company is prioritizing rugged battery use cases where energy density must be balanced with storage survivability, deep-discharge tolerance, long cycle life, supply-chain resilience and long-term readiness-without sacrificing performance.

"Defense batteries are judged by a different standard than consumer batteries. They must survive storage, deep discharge, harsh environments, and supply-chain disruption,” said Dan Connell, President of C-BATT.“By joining DIBC and electing to join the GEN3 6T Battery Alliance, C-BATT is aligning Obsidia with the defense users and battery platforms where ruggedness, domestic sourcing, and long-term readiness matter most."

Obsidia is currently being advanced as a pilot-scale anode additive for graphite-blend electrodes. Initial testing indicates that Obsidia combines high lithium storage capacity with unusually low expansion during lithiation, compared with conventional silicon-rich anode approaches.

C-BATT is also evaluating Obsidia-enhanced cells for low-voltage storage, deep-discharge recovery, cycle-life retention, and reduced degradation risks associated with abusive cycling or extended storage conditions.

"C-BATT represents the kind of value-added carbon innovation that can connect America's existing industrial base to future defense energy needs,” added Connell.“Obsidia is an example of how domestic carbon resources may support next-generation energy-storage materials while strengthening U.S. supply-chain resilience."

C-BATT's near-term roadmap focuses on Obsidia/graphite blend optimization, validation of large-format lithium-ion cells, and collaboration with cell manufacturers, system integrators, defense stakeholders and materials partners. The company is also advancing manufacturability studies to ensure compatibility with commercial electrode production processes and scalable deployment.



As it scales Obsidia production, C-BATT expects to provide technical data and sample materials to select partners.



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About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between the Innovations business unit of Core Natural Resources, Inc., and X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials. C-BATT is developing Obsidia to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges driven by the electrification movement. C-BATT's Obsidia solution helps solve major issues with lithium battery deep cycling endurance, cycle life, and shelf life, while maintaining a high energy density. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT is using Core's domestically sourced carbon resources. To learn more about Obsidia and C-BATT's U.S.-based energy solutions, visit