Winter Springs Seniors Are Finding Balance With Watermark's 360Well

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 27, 2026 8:16 am - A holistic wellness approach at The Watermark at Vistawilla is helping older adults stay active, connected, and purposeful

For years, we've focused on physical health as the main measure of our well-being. But true wellness is so much more. It's about a whole-person approach that addresses every part of who you are: your physical, mental, and social health.

While each area is important on its own, they are also deeply connected. When you strengthen one, you create a ripple effect that improves the others.

This is the basis for 360Well, a term coined by Watermark Retirement Communities to encapsulate the holistic care model available at its senior living communities across the nation, and locally at The Watermark at Vistawilla in Winter Springs.

A Life in Motion: Spiro's Story

For 78-year-old Spiro Cachia, who lives at The Watermark at Vistawilla, retirement has not been a period of slowing down. It has been a strategic pivot. A Navy veteran and former restaurant owner, Cachia has spent a lifetime governed by a relentless work ethic.

Today, he applies those same principles to his health. Cachia's daily routine serves as a living blueprint for the 360Well philosophy. Having moved to the community specifically for its proximity to local trails, he views movement as a necessity rather than a chore.

"I've always believed in making the most out of every day," says Cachia. "These days, you'll often find me walking the Seminole County Trail several times a day."

Cachia also goes to the nearby gym where he works out regularly. Beyond his physically wellness, he also feeds his spirit and mind through his diverse interests.

You'll often find him taking a quiet moment by the pond to observer wildlife or kicking around the soccer ball with his grandchildren. Cachia is also leading the community's new garden club this spring to "grow something meaningful" in the community garden.

“When residents move in, we get to know them and their interests and what makes them light up,” said Kimberly Dike, director of Community Experience at The Watermark at Vistawilla.“For Spiro, he loved gardening at home and when he toured the community, he asked if he could plant a garden here. This was an easy yes for us and it's been wonderful to see him so passionate about the garden.”

Breaking the Mold of Senior Wellness

Cachia is one of many residents at The Watermark at Vistawilla embracing a shift in senior living - one that moves away from clinical care and toward "whole-person" health. The 360Well program integrates wellness into the very architecture of daily life through several dedicated avenues:

.Body: Residents enhance mobility and physical health through joyful movement, on-site gym sessions, and rejuvenating spa therapies. The program even incorporates advanced sleep science and healthy dining options to fuel daily activity.

.Mind: Intellectual wellness is championed through Watermark University, where residents teach and learn from one another. Whether it's mastering a new language, joining a book club, or exploring technology, the goal is to keep the mind sharp and curious.

.Spirit: This circle is nurtured through contemplative practices, regular faith celebrations, and artistic expression. Time spent in nature - like Spiro's trail walks - plays a vital role in providing emotional and spiritual restoration.

.Community: Social health is prioritized through fellowship and service. By engaging in philanthropy, legacy planning, and events like the signature Friday Happy Hour, residents build meaningful connections and find purpose beyond themselves.

A Fulfilling Future

As the senior population grows, the demand for programs like 360Well highlights a changing desire among retirees: they aren't looking for a place to rest; they are looking for a place to thrive.

By prioritizing the "whole person," residents like Spiro are proving that the golden years are less about reaching a destination and more about maintaining the momentum of a life well-lived.

"Being near family, nature, and good food makes Watermark the right place for me,” said Cachia.“It's peaceful, welcoming, and active-just the way I like it."

Whether it's through a brisk walk on the trail, a dance at happy hour, or the quiet joy of a budding garden, the 360Well approach ensures that for these seniors, life continues to come full circle.

About The Watermark at Vistawilla

Located in Winter Springs, Fla., The Watermark at Vistawilla is an 87-apartment assisted living and memory care community located at 1519 E State Rd 434. Differentiators of the new community include certified associates, continuous care and hands-on educational programming. Owned and managed by Watermark Retirement Communities, The Watermark at Vistawilla is committed to creating an extraordinary community where people thrive. For more information, visit watermarkcommunities