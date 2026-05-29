Reign Beauty And Vitality Brings Integrative Aesthetic And Restorative Medicine To Henderson

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 27, 2026 9:30 am - Reign Beauty and Vitality offers Las Vegas valley residents an integrative model of care.

Henderson, NV - Reign Beauty and Vitality, a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice in Henderson, Nevada, is offering Las Vegas valley residents an integrative model of care that addresses how patients look and how they feel as a single, connected picture - an approach that distinguishes the practice from both traditional med spas and conventional medical offices.

Located at 750 Coronado Center Drive and led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, a board-certified nurse practitioner, Reign Beauty and Vitality combines aesthetic medicine and restorative medicine under one roof. For patients across Henderson, Clark County, and greater Las Vegas, that integration solves a problem most have learned to live with: fragmented care.

The Problem With Fragmented Care

The conventional approach scatters wellness across disconnected providers. A med spa offers Botox, fillers, and facials but cannot evaluate the hormones, metabolism, or cellular health that influence how skin actually ages. A weight loss clinic prescribes medication without addressing the nutrient deficiencies or hormonal shifts that often accompany it. A primary care office manages symptoms but rarely has time for energy, recovery, or aesthetic concerns. Each provider sees one piece. No one connects them.

The result is partial outcomes. Patients chase surface fixes while underlying drivers go unexamined, and the connections between weight, hormones, energy, and skin are never addressed.

An Integrative Alternative

Reign Beauty and Vitality was built to close that gap. The practice treats aesthetics, hormones, metabolism, and cellular health as interconnected systems, with treatments coordinated by a single clinical provider who sees the whole patient.

That integration produces tangible advantages. A patient seeking aesthetic improvement can also have the hormonal and nutritional factors behind skin changes evaluated and addressed. A patient pursuing medical weight management with semaglutide or tirzepatide receives supportive injections, lab consideration, and ongoing supervision rather than a prescription alone. A patient interested in regenerative peptide protocols, NAD+ IV therapy, or hormonal optimization is guided through treatments that reinforce one another rather than working in isolation.

Reign's full suite spans medical weight management, precision vitamin and IV therapy, regenerative peptide protocols, hormonal optimization for women and men including gender affirming care, and a comprehensive aesthetic medicine menu featuring injectables, the combination-protocol Reign Method, PDO thread lifts, and advanced skin therapies through the practice's Glow Studio. Because these services share one clinical home, a patient's treatment plan can draw from all of them.

Why It Matters for the Las Vegas Community

"Patients don't experience their health in separate categories, so it never made sense to treat them that way," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, proprietor of Reign Beauty and Vitality. "Someone might come in for a cosmetic concern, but the real story is hormonal. Someone comes in for weight loss, but energy and skin are part of the same conversation. A traditional spa can't reach the medicine, and a traditional medical office isn't built for aesthetics. Henderson and Las Vegas deserve a practice that does both, with real clinical supervision connecting it all. That's what we built - care designed around the whole person, not a single complaint."

For the Las Vegas valley, the integrative model also means efficiency and continuity. Patients build a relationship with one provider who understands their full history, rather than repeating their story across offices that never communicate.

Serving Henderson, Clark County, and Las Vegas

Reign Beauty and Vitality serves patients throughout the region, including Henderson, Summerlin, Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Silverado Ranch, Chinatown, and the Arts District. All treatments are delivered under licensed nurse practitioner supervision, with personalized planning grounded in each patient's anatomy, physiology, and goals.

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About Reign Beauty and Vitality

Reign Beauty and Vitality is a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice in Henderson, Nevada. Built on precision, clinical integrity, and intentional care, the practice specializes in integrative treatments that enhance, restore, and optimize. Led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, the practice serves patients throughout Henderson, Clark County, and the greater Las Vegas valley.