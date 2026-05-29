Delhiites Wake Up To Pleasant Weather Rain, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue Across NCR Till May 31

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Rain and thunderstorms brought much-needed relief from the intense heat across Delhi-NCR, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more wet and windy weather for the region on Friday. Since morning, the weather has remained pleasant and comfortable across several parts of the region.

According to the weather department, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to witness cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds as a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity continues across northern India.

The forecast comes after several parts of Delhi received heavy showers on Thursday evening, while dust storms and gusty winds swept through neighbouring NCR cities, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement in many areas.

The IMD said the current spell of rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue across Delhi-NCR till May 31.

The department has also predicted that temperatures across the region could decline by around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius after May 29. The drop is expected to provide sustained relief from the severe heatwave conditions that affected the region over the past week.

After days of relentless heat, thunderstorms, dust storms, hail and heavy rain swept across large parts of North India on Thursday evening, bringing dramatic relief from temperatures that had touched between 44 degrees and 49 degrees Celsius in several areas.

Delhi-NCR witnessed strong winds, lightning and intense showers as dark clouds engulfed the sky after days of scorching heat. Gusty winds lashed several parts of the national capital before rain began in areas such as Tughlakabad, causing temperatures to fall sharply and offering much-needed respite to residents.

The sudden change in weather came after North India reeled under one of the harshest heat spells of the season. Daytime temperatures had crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several cities, while nights remained unusually warm, making conditions difficult for residents.

The weather system later moved eastward from Rajasthan and Haryana towards Delhi-NCR, with satellite imagery showing dense cloud formations extending towards Agra and adjoining regions.