'Played Pivotal Role In Strengthening Democratic Values': Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Chaudhary Charan Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, remembering him as a leader who strengthened democratic values and dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers and rural India.

In a post on X, HM Shah said,“Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji played a pivotal role in strengthening democratic values from the freedom struggle to the Emergency period. He presented a development model for prosperous farmers and an agriculture-based economy, giving India a new direction.”

“On the death anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who was devoted to honesty, simplicity, and the interests of farmers, millions of salutations,” he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid homage to the former Prime Minister and described him as a leader who strongly represented the concerns of the farming community.

Posting on X, Gadkari wrote,“On the death anniversary of the fiery leader who amplified the voice of farmers, former Prime Minister of the country Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, humble salutations to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also remembered Chaudhary Charan Singh for placing the issues of farmers, labourers, and rural India at the centre of national discourse.

In his message on X, CM Yogi said,“On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who placed the voice of farmers, labourers, and rural India at the centre of national discourse, humble tribute. His simple life, dedication to farmers, and politics of public welfare will continue to inspire us all forever.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also posted on X: "On this day marking the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee, former Prime Minister of the country, and the strong voice of farmers' interests, the people's leader Late Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, we offer our humble tribute to him. His dedication to farmers, rural India, and social justice will continue to inspire the nation forever."

Chaudhary Charan Singh is widely regarded as one of India's foremost farmer leaders and an influential advocate of agrarian reforms. His political career and policy initiatives focused extensively on the welfare of farmers, land reforms, and strengthening rural economies.

Singh (1902-1987) was born in Noorpur, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, to a middle-class peasant family. Educated in science and law, he began his political career with the Indian National Congress and was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1937. He held several key state portfolios, including Revenue, Agriculture, Home, and Local Self-Government, and became Chief Minister in 1970.

Known for his integrity, discipline, and pragmatism, he was the architect of major land reforms, including the Debt Redemption Bill (1939) and the Land Holding Act (1960). A champion of farmers and social justice, he authored influential works on agrarian reforms, leaving a lasting legacy in rural India.

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980.