Avinash Tiwary Pens Note On Travel, The 'Invisible' Truths Of Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is currently on a holiday, has talked about his personal observations on travel, human connection, and the changing perception of time.

Known for his work in projects such as“Bulbbul”,“Laila Majnu” and“Madgaon Express”, the actor drew a parallel between a simple childhood observation about ants and realities of life that often go unnoticed until one spends time with themselves.

He first shared a string of pictures and videos from this holiday and wrote:“...When I was a child I thought ants came from food. They appeared the moment something was left on the counter. They disappeared when it was gone. So I reasoned, with the confidence children have, that food made ants.”

“Food was the cause. Ants were the effect. It seemed clean. The ants had always been there. They were inside the wall, behind the cabinet, in places I could not see. The food did not make them. The food made them visible.”

“Last week I left a slice of dried mango on the balcony for fifteen minutes. Same thing. Same tiny ants. Same disappearance after the plate was cleared. I am not a child anymore but the observation is the same... When you travel alone for long enough you start to notice things.”

The actor added:“How the light moves on the surface of water through the day. In the morning it sits flat and grey. By noon it shatters. By late afternoon it pools into gold. Then it becomes a colour I don't have a word for. Then it disappears. A dubbed film. The sound arrives from behind the face. Your brain catches the lag before you can name it.”

“The half-second between when you ask a question and when the answer arrives. A bird waiting to land. A wave returning. Time means something different to me now. Not the clock kind. The kind where a moment holds its shape before the next one replaces it. The kind that lives between one breath and the next.”

“Distance, too. The space between you and a stranger, how the conversation depends on it staying just so.”

“The space between two people who used to be close, how you can still feel where the other person is even when they are not in the room. Everything that arrives has been travelling. Light from a lamp switched on three seconds ago. The taste of a fruit picked yesterday. The ants were always there.”

The actor's latest release is Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 directed by Prasshant with actress Medha Shankr. It is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny.

It followed a solitary wrestler, who re-evaluates his life when a young bachelorette crashes into his life and challenges his core assumptions, that's when he meets Ginny.