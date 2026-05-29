LPG Cylinder Rates On May 29: Here's How Much Domestic And Commercial Gas Costs In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Domestic LPG prices in major Indian cities remained steady on Friday, May 29, defying the sharp, ten-day surge in petrol, diesel, and CNG costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

According to the latest data from oil marketing companies (OMCs ), the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder holds at ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata, and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

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This price stability for household cooking gas persists despite intense volatility in global energy markets. Tensions in West Asia, particularly threats to the Strait of Hormuz-a vital energy shipping corridor-have caused significant fluctuations in international LPG benchmarks.

While domestic rates are unchanged, the commercial sector has faced substantial cost increases, with 19-kg cylinder prices jumping by over ₹900 last month before stabilising.

To insulate households from these global price shocks, state-run firms like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are currently absorbing a portion of the losses on domestic LPG sales.

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LPG prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday urged the public to avoid panic buying petrol, diesel, and LPG, assuring them that the government is taking all necessary steps to maintain fuel supplies.

"The supply situation in the country today is normal. The citizens should avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is pulling out all stops to ensure the availability of all essential items," Singh said on X.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing "excellent work since the conflict in West Asia broke out".

"During the present disruption, the public sector oil marketing companies have refrained from passing the full international price into retail, absorbing approximately ₹550 crore per day as losses," the defence ministry said in the statement.

It said this cushion is intended for retail consumption alone, adding industrial and commercial diesel tracks international prices as a matter of standing policy.