Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Alia, Shah Rukh And More Bollywood Stars On Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified the reason behind unfollowing several Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, saying it was part of a simple“digital detox” and nothing personal.

After triggering massive buzz online with his sudden Instagram unfollow spree, filmmaker Karan Johar finally addressed the speculation. Many fans believed the move hinted at fallout with Bollywood celebrities. However, Karan clarified that there was no drama involved and called it a simple“digital detox” to reduce time spent on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar dismissed all rumours surrounding his following list. He wrote that the unfollowing spree was only meant to cut down his energy and attention on Instagram. The filmmaker also joked that the matter should not become“national news” and urged people to focus on more meaningful stories instead online.

Fans had earlier noticed that several Bollywood stars no longer appeared on Karan Johar's following list. Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra sparked major curiosity online. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra still remained on the list, which further fueled social media discussions among netizens and fans.

On the professional front, Karan Johar continues to stay busy with new productions. He recently backed Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, which received mixed reviews at the box office. Up next, the filmmaker is producing Naagzilla, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, creating fresh excitement among Bollywood fans already.