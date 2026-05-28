Uttar Pradesh: 5 Dead As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Hamirpur

At least five workers lost their lives and several others were feared trapped after a slab, bridge pier, and shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, Arvind Kumar Verma, said rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident around 2 AM. "We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 am last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it. SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five deceased," the ASP told the reporters.

The incident took place at the under-construction Kandaur-Morakandar bridge in the Kurara Police Station area, where construction work was ongoing through the night shift.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

Locals said a powerful storm struck the region around midnight, leading to the collapse of bridge segments and supporting structures. "Around midnight last night, a very strong storm hit. We all woke up. A bridge was being built about 400 meters from my village. Work was going on through the night. Due to the storm, the segments broke and fell. Consequently, the support pillars also broke, and all the segments collapsed. Two of our guards, who were protecting the bridge, were crushed and died. There is an estimate of four labourers involved--two have been accounted for, and two are believed to be trapped. It appears this accident was caused by the storm," a local resident said.

Sarvesh Tiwari, another witness, said work was underway on pillars and slabs when the storm hit the site. "Work on the pillars and slabs was in progress. Last night, a storm came, and this incident occurred. A slab broke. Workers were on-site as the night shift was active. Due to the slab breaking, five to six people have died. A support structure has also fallen," he said.

Authorities confirmed that SDRF teams, along with police and administrative officials, including SDM and Circle Officer, are present at the site, and rescue and clearance operations are ongoing. Further details are awaited as search operations continue amid fears that more workers may be trapped under the debris.

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