US War Secretary Pete Hegseth In Singapore For Shangri-La Dialogue

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrived in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, one of the Indo-Pacific region's leading defence and security forums. According to the official advisory issued by the US Department of War, the Singapore visit marks Hegseth's fourth trip to the Indo-Pacific region. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, in addition to participating in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with regional allies and partners. Hegseth is also expected to deliver plenary remarks at the dialogue, outlining Washington's forward-looking approach toward safeguarding US strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Convened annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Shangri-La Dialogue is regarded as Asia's premier defence and security summit. The forum brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, policymakers, business leaders and security experts from across the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and West Asia to discuss regional and global security challenges.

According to the event's official website, the dialogue serves as a unique platform for debate and policy discussions on Asia's evolving security landscape, while also providing opportunities for high-level bilateral engagements among participating delegations. The 2026 edition of the dialogue is being held in Singapore from May 29 to 31.

US Hails 'Kinetic' Iran Policy

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) hailed President Donald Trump's administration's "kinetic actions and economic pressure" on Iran, which he said worked to bring Tehran to the negotiation table about its nuclear programme. Speaking to the reporters at a White House briefing, Bessent noted that this wasn't achieved by any other administration and hoped that the US could 'commit' Iran to renounce its nuclear programme as the ceasefire negotiations continue.

"This administration, President Trump, has done something that no other administration was able to do. We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear programme and perhaps commit to not having one. That has never happened before. It had been off the table," he said.

"When you look at the results of the kinetic action of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," he added.

Speaking about the potential US deal with Iran, Bessent stressed that it depends on President Donald Trump, who is resolute on his demand against Iran's nuclear programme. "Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal for the American people," he said. He insisted that any deal would need to meet Trump's demands that Iran turn over its highly enriched uranium and commit not to pursue a nuclear weapon, in addition to allowing free navigation through the strait. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)