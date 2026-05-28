Blast Zone Box Office Day 1: Arjun Sarja's Film Opens Strong With Rising Night Occupancy

The Tamil action drama Blast Zone opened to a decent response at the box office on Thursday. According to Sacnilk estimates, the film collected around Rs 1 crore net in India on Day 1. The movie also earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore gross across the country on its opening day.

The film was screened in nearly 1,022 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 26 percent. While the opening numbers remained modest, the occupancy trend improved steadily throughout the day, especially during evening and night shows.

Tamil Nadu Emerges as the Biggest Market

Tamil Nadu turned out to be the strongest territory for Blast, contributing nearly Rs 95 lakhs to the total Day 1 collection. Karnataka followed with around Rs 10 lakhs, while Kerala added Rs 7 lakhs. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed about Rs 1 lakh, and the remaining parts of India brought in nearly Rs 2 lakhs.

The Tamil version showed a positive jump in occupancy as the day progressed. Morning shows registered 15.46 percent occupancy, which increased to 25.69 percent during afternoon screenings. Evening shows further improved to 26.92 percent, while night shows witnessed the best response with 40.31 percent occupancy.

Preity Mukhundhan Opens Up About Her Character

Actor Preity Mukhundhan recently shared her excitement about being part of Blast Zone. Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said she was happy to play a strong and meaningful character instead of just being a supporting presence.

The actress also spoke about the challenges many performers face while searching for well-written roles. She mentioned that actors often seek clarity from directors regarding their characters' emotions, but sometimes receive vague explanations. Her comments highlighted the ongoing concern about the lack of depth in certain modern film scripts.