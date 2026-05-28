Russian Drone Crashes Into Apartment Building In Romania, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to British media outlet GB News, a 14-year-old boy and a woman were hurt in the incident, Ukrinform reports.

The woman remains in serious condition after suffering first-degree burns, while the boy is believed to have experienced a panic attack.

An emergency alert was issued through Romania's Ro-Alert system at around 01:53. Following the strike, approximately 70 residents were evacuated from the building.

Explosives experts from the Criminal Investigation Department and the National Institute of Forensic Science were also sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

Specialists believe the entire explosive charge within the drone detonated, meaning there was no need for further evacuations.

Russian drone attack damages port infrastructure in Izmail

Galati police confirmed the incident to local media and said: "A short time ago, in the municipality of Galati, a drone crashed into a block of flats, the impact being followed by an explosion and the outbreak of a fire in an apartment located on the 10th floor. Forces and police are intervening on the scene to limit the effects of the incident and secure the area, supported by other MIA forces and specialized SRI teams."

NATO scrambled several fighter jets, seen above Galati in the country's east, to respond to the incident.

According to the U.S.-based media outlet MeidasTouch, a Russian attack drone has struck a residential building.

Overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported several groups of Russian drones flying over the Odesa region, which borders Romania, prompting air raid alerts in the area.

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