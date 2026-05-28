A Credible And Safe Path To Chinese Financial Liberalization

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's financial policymakers face a genuine dilemma. On one side, the country intends to gain deeper access to global capital markets, internationalize the renminbi and build a world-class market infrastructure that inspires global investors' confidence and trust.

On the other hand, financial liberalization has repeatedly triggered instability in other emerging economies - currency crises, capital flight and loss of monetary policy independence.

To date, China has watched those episodes carefully from a position of controlled caution. It's an approach that protected its economy during the critical early years of its economic rise.

The conventional policy debate offers two options: open faster and accept the risks, or stay cautious and accept the constraints. Both sides are missing the more important question: not how open China's capital account should be, but how the system governing capital flows should be designed.

Brazil is the instructive counterexample. Brazil has one of the world's most open capital accounts. In theory, that should mean efficient capital allocation and deep integration with global markets.

In practice, it means that every time the US Federal Reserve shifts policy or global risk sentiment turns negative, capital rushes out of Brazil regardless of the country's fundamentals-triggering currency depreciation, financial tightening and economic contraction precisely when conditions are already weakening.

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Brazil has endured this cycle repeatedly. The problem is not that the capital account is open. It is that it is open the same way regardless of conditions. There is no graduated mechanism, no pre-specified response ladder and no adaptive buffer between stable conditions and sudden crisis.

China has avoided this problem through control – but control has its own costs. A thriving investment environment requires trust and stable rules. Any uncertainty generates a risk premium that makes the market less attractive than its fundamentals warrant.

And it constrains the kind of long-term institutional capital commitment that any country wants to attract. Should China, at its current stage of development, relax controls and become more like Brazil?

I believe there is a better option, but it requires rethinking the terms of the debate entirely. I call it the Adaptive Capital Flow Framework (ACFF). The core idea is straightforward: capital should move freely under normal conditions and be modulated-gradually, proportionally and according to pre-specified rules-as systemic risk rises. Not stopped, not restricted arbitrarily but predictably slowed.

The framework operates through a composite risk indicator - a Capital Flow Risk Score (CFRS) - that aggregates variables from exchange-rate dynamics, cross-border flow velocity, reserve changes and market-stress measures to classify the system's current risk state.

As the score moves across defined thresholds, responses activate automatically: modest, time-limited costs on the most volatile short-term flows at the first threshold; stronger but still targeted measures at higher thresholds. All of it is visible in advance. All of it is rules-based rather than discretionary.

Why does predictability matter so much? Because investor behavior is driven not just by the controls themselves but by uncertainty about when and how they will be applied.

A system in which investors cannot anticipate policy responses generates panic exits and preemptive withdrawals - creating precisely the capital flow instability that controls are supposed to prevent. A transparent, rules-based system inverts this dynamic. When investors know what the rules are, they can plan around them. The transparency itself is stabilizing.

The good news for China is that the infrastructure to implement such a system already exists. China's distributed network of pilot zones - the Hainan Free Trade Port, the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, the Qianhai zone in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area's cross-border Connect programs - constitute a ready-made laboratory for testing and refining this kind of system under real-world, real-time conditions.

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The Hainan FTP already operates near-full capital account openness. The GBA's Stock Connect, Bond Connect, and Wealth Management Connect programs already provide structured, monitored cross-border access to capital.

The monitoring infrastructure to track and score capital flow dynamics already exists. What is missing is not the infrastructure. It is the framework - the explicit, published rules for how capital-flow conditions will be assessed and how policy will respond as those conditions evolve.

China has consistently demonstrated that it can manage complex financial transitions through gradualism, experimentation and structured scaling. The Adaptive Capital Flow Framework is entirely consistent with that tradition.

It builds on what China is already doing in its pilot zones. And it adds the one element that currently constrains deeper global capital engagement - predictability - without surrendering control on China's own terms when conditions demand it.

The global investor community is ready for a China that can clearly say: here is how our system works; here are the conditions right now; here is how we will respond if conditions change; and here is the evidence from our pilot zones that the system works as designed.

Sidney Shauy is a Wall Street veteran.

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