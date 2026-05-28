Ajmer Horror: Woman Killed 4 Family Members, Burnt Them In SUV, Then Joined Mourning

A shocking murder case has come to light in Rajasthan's Ajmer district after four members of a family were found dead inside a burning car on Thursday morning. What first appeared to be a tragic accident has now turned into a suspected murder conspiracy linked to a family dispute. The incident took place on Arai Road in the Borada police station area. Police said the victims included former sarpanch Ram Singh Choudhary, his mother Poosi Devi, wife and Zila Parishad member Suragyan Devi, and niece Mahima Choudhary. All four bodies were recovered from a car that had caught fire on the roadside, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

#Rajasthan –A Scorpio was found burning on the roadside in #Ajmer. The charred bodies of four people were found inside. This was the family of former Sarpanch Ram Singh. His wife, Surgyan Devi, was a District Council member and associated with the Congress party. Blood stains... twitter/2CBkdWpmbN

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

Four people were tragically burned to death when a car parked on the roadside caught fire in the Borada police station area of #Ajmer district, #Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as local Congress leader Ram Singh Chaudhary, his wife Surgyan Devi, mother Poosi Devi,... twitter/WR0xRIEXcS

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

Police Suspect Planned Murder

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawala said the case is being treated as a murder. According to the initial investigation, Ram Singh's first wife, along with their minor son and daughter, allegedly planned the killings.

Police believe the murders were linked to an ongoing family dispute. Officials suspect the victims were attacked with a sharp weapon before their bodies were placed inside the vehicle. The car was then allegedly set on fire to destroy evidence.

The SP said special police teams are investigating every part of the case and more details are expected soon.

Blood Marks Found at House

During the investigation, police teams and forensic experts examined Ram Singh's house and nearby areas. Officers reportedly found blood stains on two bricks inside the house. Police also noticed signs that parts of the house and courtyard had been washed recently.

Investigators believe a violent struggle may have taken place before the bodies were moved to the car.

Police are questioning Ram Singh's first wife, son and several relatives as part of the investigation.

Former Sarpanch Had Earlier Sought Security

Police revealed that Ram Singh had earlier requested security, claiming he faced danger due to personal rivalry. He was provided security in 2024, but it was later withdrawn.

After the incident, questions are being raised over whether stronger protection could have prevented the tragedy.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the final cause of death and sequence of events will become clearer after forensic reports arrive.

Villagers Demand Fair Probe

The brutal nature of the incident has shocked local residents. Villagers gathered near the area after news spread and demanded a fair and transparent investigation.

Many said they trust the police to uncover the truth behind the killings and ensure strict action against those responsible.

The investigation is currently underway.