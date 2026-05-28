Al-Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse Handled High Eid Demand Efficiently

Thousands flocked to Al-Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse on the first morning of Eid al-Adha, as the facility witnessed a sharp surge in demand from residents seeking to perform the ritual sacrifice in a highly organised and efficient environment.

A steady stream of customers was seen at the Wakrah Central Market selecting sacrificial animals before handing them over to porters, who swiftly transported them along designated routes into the slaughterhouse complex. Inside the facility, slaughtering, skinning, and meat-cutting operations proceeded seamlessly with advanced machinery. Workers and butchers adhered strictly to health and safety regulations, wearing gloves, masks, and protective head coverings throughout the process.

Operations at the slaughterhouse were marked by speed, cleanliness, and efficiency within a fully sanitised environment. Veterinary doctors were stationed on-site to inspect animals before and after slaughter, ensuring compliance with approved health and safety standards and verifying the quality and suitability of the meat before delivery to customers.

Traffic patrols from the General Directorate of Traffic also played a key role in regulating vehicle movement around the market and slaughterhouse, helping maintain smooth traffic flow through clearly designated entry and exit routes.

Mousa Ahmed al-Othman, Director of Public Relations at Widam Food Company, said Al-Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse has a daily production capacity exceeding 4,000 heads of livestock, including sheep, goats, cattle, and camels. He noted that slaughtering operations at all state slaughterhouses began immediately after Eid prayers, with customers arriving from the early hours of the morning.

He explained that many worshippers prefer to arrive early to complete the sacrifice and receive their meat in a remarkably short time.

“The entire process, from slaughtering and skinning to cutting and delivery, takes no more than five minutes per animal,” he said.

Al-Othman added that Widam coordinated closely with the Ministry of Municipality to increase the number of veterinary doctors supervising inspections before and after slaughter to ensure the highest standards of food safety.

He further revealed that the company had deployed refrigerated, fully equipped delivery vehicles to transport sacrificial animals booked through its electronic application directly to customers' homes on the first and second days of Eid.

Meanwhile, electronic bookings for sacrificial animals exceeded 2,000, while the third and fourth days of Eid have been designated for charitable organisations and associations.

Al-Othman stressed that livestock supplies at Al-Wakrah Central Market remain abundant, noting that current prices are reasonable compared to previous seasons. He also highlighted that the government-backed subsidised sacrifice initiative for Qatari citizens helped stabilise prices and ensure product availability during the Eid season.

He explained that deliveries are being managed through an electronic numbering system designed to guarantee fairness, transparency, and smooth organisation for all customers.

Al-Othman described Al-Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse as the newest and largest facility of its kind in the country, and the only central slaughterhouse capable of receiving all types of sacrificial livestock. The facility features advanced infrastructure, modern meat preparation and storage rooms, and an integrated distribution centre designed to efficiently meet the local market's daily needs throughout the Eid period.

QATAR Eid Al-Adha Slaughterhouse efficiency