TCS Harassment, Forced Conversion Case: SIT Files 2Nd Chargesheet In Nashik Court

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and alleged forced conversion case, has filed a second chargesheet in Maharashtra's Nashik court, detailing allegations of exploitation and religious coercion.

Officials said the chargesheet filed on Thursday pertains to eight FIRs registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused named in the chargesheet include Raza Rafiq Memon, Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi, Ashwini Ashok Chainani, Tausif Bilal Attar, Shafi Bhikhan Shaikh, Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Nida Ejaz Khan, and others.

The officials added that the chargesheet was submitted before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Nashik.

Earlier, on May 22, the SIT had filed a 1,500-page chargesheet in a separate case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station under provisions of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. That chargesheet named Danish Ejaz Shaikh, Tausif Bilal Attar, Nida Ejaz Khan, and Matin Majid Patel as accused.

The SIT was constituted after several female employees working at the Nashik unit of the IT major alleged exploitation, attempts at forced religious conversion, hurting of religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment.

According to the complainants, the accused allegedly targeted employees through WhatsApp groups and pressured them to offer prayers and consume non-vegetarian food. Some of the victims further alleged that they were coerced into adopting certain religious customs, including offering prayers, changing dietary habits, and wearing religious symbols.

Meanwhile, the police also questioned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Mateen Patel, who has been accused of sheltering Nida Khan while she was allegedly absconding. Officials said Patel was interrogated for nearly nine hours on May 25 and has been summoned again on June 1.

The SIT had earlier filed its first chargesheet on May 22 against Nida Khan, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel in connection with the Deolali police station case.