Jackie Shroff Remembers Prithviraj Kapoor On His 54Th Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, on May 29 paid tribute to legendary actor and theatre icon Prithviraj Kapoor on his 54th death anniversary.

The actor shared a black-and-white portrait of the cinema pioneer on his social media account.

The picture featured a young Prithviraj Kapoor dressed in a suit, and was accompanied with a heartfelt note that read,“Prithviraj Kapoor ji always in our hearts,” along with folded hands emojis. The post also mentioned the legendary actor's birth and death dates, 'November 3, 1906, and May 29, 1972.'

Talking about Prithviraj Kapoor, the actor is widely regarded as one of the founding pillars of Indian cinema and theatre.

Born on November 3, 1906, began his acting career during the silent film era and later became one of the most influential faces of Hindi cinema.

He passed away on May 29, 1972, in Mumbai after reportedly battling cancer.

The legendary actor was also a part of“Alam Ara' released in 1931, which was India's first-ever talkie film.

Over the years, Prithviraj Kapoor delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Sikandar', 'Vidyapati', 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Heer Raanjha', 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' and many more.

Prithviraj Kapoor's legacy continues through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His sons Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor became legendary stars in their own right. The Kapoor lineage then expanded with grandsons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor followed by newer generations including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is one of the very few Bollywood stars who is consistent with remembering important dates of iconic personalities, especially from the entertainment industry.

–IANS

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