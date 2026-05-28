Argentina's World Cup 2026 Squad Out Messi To Lead Despite Injury

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni announced the 26-member squad of the defending champions for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Messi to Lead Defending Champions

Leading the squad is captain Lionel Messi, who is set to make his sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup despite recent concerns over a left hamstring issue sustained while representing Inter Miami last week. The 38-year-old forward remains the central figure in Argentina's campaign as the South American giants prepare to defend the title they won in Qatar in 2022. Messi had played a defining role in Argentina's triumphant run during the previous edition, scoring seven goals and registering three assists during the tournament.

Preparations and Group Stage Fixtures

Argentina will begin their preparations for the marquee tournament with two international friendlies. Lionel Scaloni's side is scheduled to face Honduras on June 6 before taking on Iceland on June 9. Following the completion of the warm-up fixtures, the defending champions will shift their base camp to Kansas City ahead of the tournament opener.

Argentina, placed in Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026, will open its campaign against Algeria on June 16, followed by fixtures against Austria and Jordan. The squad announcement comes at a crucial stage of Argentina's preparations as Scaloni continues to fine-tune combinations and assess player fitness ahead of the global tournament.

Complete Argentina Squad

The complete squad announced by Argentina is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, and Juan Musso.

Defenders

Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina.

Midfielders

Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco.

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz. (ANI)

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