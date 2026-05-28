MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Dental Group is proud to announce its recognition as a 2026 Sun Sentinel Top Workplace, marking the 10th time the organization has received the prestigious honor. The organization was the only dental office to be recognized in the Small Business category.







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group Recognized as a 2026 Sun Sentinel Top Workplace for the 10th Time.

The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on feedback captured through a research-backed employee engagement survey, reflecting how team members experience the organization's culture. The award recognizes companies that foster exceptional workplace culture, employee engagement, leadership, and organizational excellence.

For Spodak Dental Group, the recognition reflects five decades of commitment to building a practice where both patients and team members feel genuinely cared for.

Founded in 1976, Spodak Dental Group has become known for delivering a more elevated, personalized dental experience rooted in advanced care, thoughtful service, and long-term relationships.

“At Spodak Dental Group, we've always believed that great dentistry starts with great people,” said Erika Pusillo, CEO of Spodak Dental Group.“Receiving this recognition for the 10th time is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the culture our team has built together over many years. We are deeply committed to creating an environment where people feel supported, valued, challenged to grow, and inspired to deliver an exceptional patient experience every single day.”

The practice's continued growth and recognition are rooted in a philosophy that has become central to the organization's identity,“Dentistry, Done Differently.”

From minimally invasive treatment planning and advanced technology to hospitality-inspired patient care and ongoing team development, Spodak Dental Group continues to redefine what patients can expect from a dental experience.

The organization's approach is built on the understanding that“when results matter, where you go matters.”

That philosophy has helped Spodak Dental Group earn the trust of generations of patients throughout South Florida while attracting top talent committed to excellence, compassion, and innovation.

Today, Spodak Dental Group remains focused on raising the standard for modern dentistry by creating an experience that feels more personal, more thoughtful, and more connected from the moment patients walk through the door.

For more information about Spodak Dental Group, career opportunities, or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call/text (561) 303-2413.

About Spodak Dental Group:

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.