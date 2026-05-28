NRF Singapore 2026: Retail Automation Highlights
Image caption: NRF Singapore 2026: Retail Automation Highlights.
After an incredible 2025 show that smashed all expectations, the third edition of NRF 2026 APAC has even more in store. Themed 'The Next Now', Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is primed to offer delegates not just a peek into the region's retail future, but the opportunity to maximize their potential NOW.
We are in 2113
EXHIBITORS
UST
Storm Interface – Keymat
LG Business
Pantheon Creatives Pte Ltd
panachedigilife
Intel Newsroom:
More information:
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MEDIA CONTACT:
Craig Keefner... – text 720-324-1837
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