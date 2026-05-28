MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SINGAPORE, May 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will be held from June 2-4, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Bringing together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, APAC's premier retail trade event will scale even greater heights as THE meeting point for the world's fastest growing markets. Visit Kiosk Association in #2113.







Image caption: NRF Singapore 2026: Retail Automation Highlights.

After an incredible 2025 show that smashed all expectations, the third edition of NRF 2026 APAC has even more in store. Themed 'The Next Now', Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is primed to offer delegates not just a peek into the region's retail future, but the opportunity to maximize their potential NOW.

We are in 2113

EXHIBITORS

UST

Storm Interface – Keymat

LG Business

Pantheon Creatives Pte Ltd

panachedigilife

Intel Newsroom:

More information:

Thanks to the companies who make this possible.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner... – text 720-324-1837

News Source: Kiosk Association

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