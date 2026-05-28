Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil Imports More From Jordan


2026-05-28 11:07:43
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's product sales to Brazil grew 539.9% between January and April this year compared to the same period in 2025, reaching USD 17.3 million. According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services compiled by the Market Intelligence department of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), exports, in turn, fell 8%, totaling USD 144.8 million for the year. Total trade rose 1.3% to USD 162.1 million. Brazil posted a trade surplus of USD 127.4 million.

Fertilizers account for virtually all of Jordan's exports to Brazil this year: potash fertilizers totaled USD 14.2 million, representing 82% of the country's sales to Brazil. Mixed fertilizers were the second leading export product. Brazil's main shipments to Jordan included chicken meat, coffee, corn, and sugar.

In April alone, Brazil exported USD 45 million to Jordan, up 61% from April last year. In the opposite direction, imports totaled USD 15.4 million, soaring more than 6,180%. According to the trade ministry's data, fertilizer sales for the year were concentrated during this period. As the world's largest food producer, Brazil is also one of the world's biggest consumers of fertilizers, which are essential for farming. The country produces only a small share of what it consumes and depends on external suppliers.

Read more:
Petrobras resumes fertilizer production in Bahia

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Brazil imports more from Jordan appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN28052026000213011057ID1111181716



Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search