MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's product sales to Brazil grew 539.9% between January and April this year compared to the same period in 2025, reaching USD 17.3 million. According to data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services compiled by the Market Intelligence department of the(ABCC ), exports, in turn, fell 8%, totaling USD 144.8 million for the year. Total trade rose 1.3% to USD 162.1 million. Brazil posted a trade surplus of USD 127.4 million.

Fertilizers account for virtually all of Jordan's exports to Brazil this year: potash fertilizers totaled USD 14.2 million, representing 82% of the country's sales to Brazil. Mixed fertilizers were the second leading export product. Brazil's main shipments to Jordan included chicken meat, coffee, corn, and sugar.

In April alone, Brazil exported USD 45 million to Jordan, up 61% from April last year. In the opposite direction, imports totaled USD 15.4 million, soaring more than 6,180%. According to the trade ministry's data, fertilizer sales for the year were concentrated during this period. As the world's largest food producer, Brazil is also one of the world's biggest consumers of fertilizers, which are essential for farming. The country produces only a small share of what it consumes and depends on external suppliers.

Read more:

Petrobras resumes fertilizer production in Bahia

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Brazil imports more from Jordan appeared first on ANBA News Agency.