SMILE-FX Launches AI-Assisted Braces System Focused On Predictive Orthodontic Treatment

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Board-certified orthodontist Dr. Tracy M. Liang introduces a data-informed approach combining artificial intelligence with 3D imaging

MIRAMAR, FL, April 3, 2026 – SMILE-FX Orthodontic Studio has officially launched its AI Braces system, a proprietary orthodontic treatment approach that integrates artificial intelligence with high-resolution 3D CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) imaging to create fully mapped treatment plans from day one.

The SMILE-FX AI Braces System represents a departure from conventional orthodontic workflows, where treatment adjustments are often made reactively based on periodic check-ins.

Instead, the system uses predictive modeling to create what Dr. Tracy M. Liang describes as a“digital twin” of the patient's dentition, simulating tooth movement across the entire treatment timeline before any hardware is placed.

“Traditional orthodontics has always involved some degree of trial and error,” said Dr. Liang, DDS, MS, the board-certified orthodontist and founder of SMILE-FX.

“With AI Braces by SMILE-FX, we are able to show patients a projected visualization of what their smile may look like at month 3, month 6, and at completion.

“The AI functions as a co-pilot, enhancing my clinical judgment rather than replacing it, and together we work toward that projection with a level of precision that was not possible before.”

How the SMILE-FX AI Braces System Works

The process begins with a comprehensive 3D CBCT scan that captures the patient's dental anatomy in submillimeter detail.

This digital model is then processed through the SMILE-FX proprietary AI engine, which has been trained on the practice's own case data in combination with established orthodontic research and industry datasets.

The system analyzes alignment, spacing, bite relationship, and facial biometrics to generate a customized movement sequence.

The result is a frame-by-frame treatment simulation that Dr. Liang can review, adjust, and approve before the patient's first bracket is placed.

Patients receive a visual roadmap of their projected results, creating transparency that traditional consultations rarely offer.

Once the treatment plan is finalized, SMILE-FX utilizes 3D-printed indirect bonding transfer trays for precise bracket placement, with same-day fabrication capabilities that streamline the delivery process.

This data-informed workflow allows for faster, more accurate bracket application compared to traditional direct bonding methods.

In the experience of SMILE-FX, patients treated with the AI Braces by SMILE-FX approach have achieved treatment times as short as 4 to 6 months for qualifying cases, compared to the industry-typical range of 12 to 36 months.

The predictive planning approach is also designed to reduce mid-treatment revisions, as the AI-assisted modeling helps anticipate and address potential complications before they occur.

The practice also utilizes remote monitoring through the FDA-cleared DentalMonitoring app, reducing the need for frequent in-office visits while maintaining treatment precision.

Why AI Braces Represents a Category Shift

The orthodontic industry has seen significant technological advancement in recent years, from clear aligners to digital scanning. However, most innovations have focused on the appliance rather than the planning process.

SMILE-FX is taking a different approach by building intelligence into the treatment design itself. The SMILE-FX AI Braces System is not simply a new type of bracket or wire. It is a fundamentally different methodology for how orthodontic care is conceived and delivered.

“We are not competing on whether braces are metal or ceramic, visible or invisible,” Dr. Liang explained.“We are competing on precision. The AI Braces name reflects that this is a system built around predictive intelligence, not just traditional mechanics.”

The practice has also become a destination for patients seeking solutions after experiencing complications or unsatisfactory results elsewhere. The AI-driven diagnostic capabilities of the SMILE-FX AI Braces System are particularly well-suited for analyzing complex cases that may benefit from a more data-informed approach.

Dr. Liang, a Cornell University graduate who completed her orthodontic residency at the University of Minnesota, is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and brings over a decade of specialized training to the technology-driven approach.

She is recognized as an Invisalign Pink Diamond Provider, received the Evergreen Award for Best Orthodontic Experience & Service in South Florida (2025), and was voted Best Orthodontist-led Experience by Best of Best Review.

Availability

The SMILE-FX AI Braces System is currently available at the SMILE-FX practice in Miramar, Florida, serving patients throughout South Florida including Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, and the greater Miami area.

Patients interested in learning whether they are candidates for the AI Braces approach can schedule a complimentary consultation at .

SMILE-FX plans to expand access to the AI Braces by SMILE-FX methodology as the practice continues to refine its AI-assisted protocols.

About SMILE-FX

SMILE-FX is a modern orthodontic practice in Miramar, Florida, founded by Dr. Tracy M. Liang, DDS, MS. The practice developed the SMILE-FX AI Braces System to bring predictive, AI-assisted planning to patients seeking more transparent and accurate orthodontic care. Follow @thesmilefx on Instagram for patient transformations and updates.

Disclaimer: Treatment times and outcomes vary based on individual patient needs, case complexity, and compliance. Results referenced are based on internal patient data from SMILE-FX. The AI Braces system is designed to support clinical decision-making and does not replace professional orthodontic judgment.