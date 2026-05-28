Why Billionaires Are Buying Dinosaur Fossils As The Next Trophy Collectible
Excavated over several years in South Dakota,“Gus” measures roughly 38 feet long and more than 12 feet tall. Sotheby's says it is one of the largest and most complete T. rex specimens ever discovered, a description that places the fossil squarely in the realm of trophy collecting rather than museum curiosity.
That shift is already visible across the art market. Dinosaurs are appearing not only in auction catalogs, but also in contemporary art galleries, private museums, and the homes of ultra-wealthy collectors who have already acquired the expected status objects: the Picasso, the Rothko, the rare watch, the major sculpture. Earlier this month, the downtown New York gallery Amanita opened“Land Before Time: Three Dinosaurs and a Gondola,” an exhibition that paired three Maiasaura fossils with a sculpture by John Chamberlain. With its careful lighting and minimalist staging, the show read less like a natural history display than a contemporary art installation.
Mari-Claudia Jiménez, a partner and head of Withers Art and Advisory who previously served as chairman and president of Sotheby's Americas, said the trend reflects a broader collecting pattern among the ultra-wealthy.“They bought the best Magritte, the best Picasso, the best Rothko,” she said.“And now they're like, 'Well, what is the best of other things that I can get?'”
For fossils, as for paintings or watches, the hierarchy is everything. Collectors are not looking for any dinosaur; they want the biggest Tyrannosaurus rex, the most complete skeleton, the best preservation, and the strongest provenance. Jiménez compared the logic to luxury watch collecting, where the appeal lies in rarity and technical distinction rather than familiarity.
Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice chairman and global head of science and natural history, said quality can vary dramatically. Lower-grade fossils may be distorted, poorly fossilized, heavily restored, or even assembled from multiple specimens. Improper excavation and preparation can also damage the scientific value of a fossil. Sotheby's says“Gus” is a single specimen with extensive scientific documentation.
The market for dinosaur fossils has already produced a benchmark. Christie's sold“Stan” in 2020 for $31.8 million. With“Gus,” Sotheby's is testing how far that market can go - and whether the next great luxury object may come from the Jurassic rather than the jewelry case.
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