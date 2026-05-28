MENAFN - USA Art News) PicassoDefi, hosted by Sofy Gallery (New York), presents the exhibition project“FREQUENZE URBANE”, a solo show by Roberto Prandi, scheduled from June 5 to June 19, 2026. The initiative is part of the gallery's program of activation as an international cultural hub.

The curatorial project, developed by PicassoDefi, defines a transnational critical platform between Italy and the United States, not understood as a purely geographical axis, but as a device for the production, circulation, and reconfiguration of contemporary artistic languages.

The critical text of the exhibition is written by Prof. Francesco Gallo Mazzeo.

Sofy Gallery, directed by Alfonso Masullo, is positioned in this context as the hosting institution of the exhibition project, operating as a cultural infrastructure supporting its activation.

The opening reception will take place on June 5, 2026.

THE LANGUAGE OF PRANDI

In “FREQUENZE URBANE”, Roberto Prandi's practice is structured as a visual system based on the reiteration of the mark, modular variation, and the construction of non-hierarchical circular fields.

His painterly practice develops as an expanded device in which the image does not represent but produces perceptual conditions. The circle and its iteration do not define a closed form but an open structure, understood as a field of oscillation and continuous tension.

The pictorial surface becomes an operative space in which chromatic stratifications and fluid flows generate an unstable grammar of the image, shifting painting away from a descriptive function and repositioning it within a process-based and perceptual dimension.

Within the curatorial framework of PicassoDefi, the work is activated as a relational system, where each piece functions as a node of connection within a non-linear aesthetic network.

THE GALLERY

Sofy Gallery is an independent exhibition infrastructure within the New York system, operating as a cultural platform from April to September 2026.

The program includes experimental exhibitions, works-in-progress, talks, and public engagements, oriented toward the production of non-stabilized formats and curatorial experimentation.

Directed by Alfonso Masullo, the gallery positions itself as an infrastructural and hosting entity within the contemporary art ecosystem, supporting externally curated projects and research-based practices.

Within this context, “FREQUENZE URBANE” is part of the program curated by PicassoDefi, which operates as an independent curatorial device between Italy and the United States, constructing a critical field of relations between artistic production, exhibition systems, and the international circulation of contemporary art.

Anna D'Apuzzo