CPW's Inaugural Upstate Photography Biennial

MENAFN - USA Art News) Morgan Gwenwald, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (1974)

Opens Saturday, May 30

On view through September 6, 2026

The first Upstate Photography Biennial is a landmark exhibition celebrating the diversity and vitality of contemporary photographic practices across upstate New York. Organized by CPW curators Marina Chao and Adam Giles Ryan, the exhibition brings together the work of 39 artists living and working across the Hudson Valley and beyond, reflecting both the region's deep photographic history and the increasingly expansive definition of what photography can be today.

Spanning documentary, archival, sculptural, and process-based approaches, the Biennial highlights the extraordinary proliferation of creative activity that has transformed the region over the past decade. From analogue experimentation and darkroom practices to installation, collage, and socially engaged image-making, the exhibition foregrounds photography as a medium continually shifting between documentation and reinvention.

“The first Upstate Photography Biennial is an opportunity to celebrate a historic efflorescence of creativity that has swept across the Hudson Valley region in the past decade, creating a diverse concentration of artists that is virtually unprecedented in range and caliber.”

Brian Wallis, CPW Executive Director.

© An-My Lê.

© Raymond Meeks

Participating artists: Adrianna Ault, Richard Beaven, Marion Belanger, Onaje Benjamin, Corinne Botz, Ann Burke Daly, Kaitlyn Danielson, Tim Davis, Allison DeBritz, Luis Manuel Diaz, Jenia Fridlyand, Judit German-Heins, Morgan Gwenwald, Lyle Ashton Harris, Jordanna Kalman, Robert Kalman, David La Spina, Ruth Lauer Manenti, An-My Lê, Nancy MacNamara, Tanya Marcuse, Sam Margevicius, Raymond Meeks, Meryl Meisler, Andrew Moore, Elizabeth Pedinotti Haynes, Sofia Peeters, Sasha Phyars-Burgess, Jack Platner, Seth David Rubin, Stephen Shore, Ben Sloat, Kate Steciw, Michael Torres (in memoriam), Allie Tsubota, Viktorsha Uliyanova, Kevin Williamson, Letha Wilson, Sara J. Winston.

© Elizabeth Pedinotti Haynes

© Seth David Rubin