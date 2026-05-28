VISA Warns That AI Is Accelerating Scams

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI has undeniably changed daily life, helping people work faster and automate routine tasks. Yet alongside those benefits, concerns about the technology continue to grow. Critics have pointed to its environmental cost, workplace disruption, and the spread of AI-generated content. Now, financial fraud is emerging as another major concern.

As entities like GlobalTech Corp. (OTC: GLTK) continue to expand their range of...

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