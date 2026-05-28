Climate Change Amplifies Infectious Disease Risks, Experts Warn

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to advice published in the Netherlands last week, climate change is increasing the risk of not just infectious diseases but also cancer and heat stress. This concern has implications not just in the U.S. but globally as well.

As the risk of the infectious diseases transmitted by these vectors increases, more will need to be done to increase access to diagnostic services outside centralized labs and into homes and other field conditions so that infected people can be rapidly diagnosed and treated to prevent further spread of any outbreaks. Firms like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) are focused on...

Read More>>

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.