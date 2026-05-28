US DOE Says Hydrogen Energy Fuel Could Be Produced Cheaply

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Green hydrogen was once promoted as a breakthrough solution for cutting global carbon emissions, especially in hard-to-decarbonize industries such as steelmaking, shipping, and heavy manufacturing. This is because hydrogen produces only water vapor when burned, and it has been viewed as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil-based fuels. However, the sector has struggled to meet expectations due to high production costs and slow project development.

Entities like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) are well positioned to...

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