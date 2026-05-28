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Doha Soaks Up Eid Festivities


2026-05-28 11:03:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A circus show at 974 Beach entertained holiday-goers seeking

family-friendly activities during the second day of the Eid al-Adha break.

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Gulf Times

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