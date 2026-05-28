Doha-Based Author Launches Poetry Collection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Harshavarsham, a Malayalam poetry collection by Doha-based author Dr Sabu K C, explores human emotions, expatriate life, and the rapidly changing realities of contemporary society.

The poems emerge from the spontaneous and unrestricted movements of the human mind, reflecting experiences ranging from love, friendship, migration, and parental care to technology, festivals, environment, and the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Written in a reader-friendly style, the book connects traditional and modern lifestyles while also reminding younger generations about ethical and moral values.

Dr Munjinad Padmakumar, in his introduction, observed that contemporary life provides a difficult backdrop for modern Malayalam poetry and noted that Sabu's poems communicate directly with readers while offering deep emotional experiences.

Reviewer Thankamani Teacher stated that Harshavarsham successfully bridges traditional and modern life and reflects the author's strong creative potential.

One of the poems introduces the new Malayalam term“ottu” for counting the number nine and its multiples, which is aimed at simplifying the learning of mathematics for Malayalee students.

Sabu has dedicated the book to his wife Lipsy and daughters Arunima, Ananya and Arya.

Published by Thiruvananthapuram-based Aesthetics, Harshavarsham was released in Qatar during the cultural conference of DLF Literature Fest organised by the Qatar Indian Authors Forum.

The book was released by Dr Ashok M D'Cruz, assistant professor of Malayalam University in Kerala, and received by Geetha Suryan, head of the Department of Malayalam at Loyola International School, Doha.

Several prominent literary and cultural personalities attended the event, including KEN Kunjahammad, Prof K T Sooppy, Sharaf P Hameed, Hussain Kadannamanna, Thanseem Kuttyadi, Mini Sibi, Ashraf Madiyari,

Ansara Areembra and Lipsy Sabu.

Earlier, Harshavarsham was released in Kerala at Kerala Sahithya Academy, Thrissur, by poet and lyricist Rajeev Alumkal and received by poet and film lyricist Engandiyur Chandrashekharan.

Other books by Sabu include Kendran (Malayalam novel, National Book Stall, Kottayam), Kendran (English novel, Don Books, Kottayam), and Education and Modernity (research publication, Concept Publishing, New Delhi).

Sabu hails from Kangarapady, near Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district of the Indian state of Kerala.

He holds a Masters in Sociology, Masters and Doctorate in Education as well as a postgraduate diploma in human resource management.

He has worked as lecturer in India and as assistant professor of education in Eritrea.

Sabu was the principal of a school in Doha.

He also served in research and social development projects in different states of India.

Sabu was also a sub-editor at the Central Chronicle newspaper in India.

He is currently working with Gulf Times in Doha.

Family members include wife Lipsy, daughters Arunim, Ananya, Arya, and son-in-law Ron George.