Amir, Trump Discuss Latest Security Developments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call from US President Donald Trump. They discussed the latest updates in the Middle East, in light of the political and security developments taking place in the region, along with the regional and international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and enhancing stability.

The Amir stressed the need to prioritise political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue between all parties in order to consolidate regional security and stability and spare the region further tension and escalation.

The US president voiced his appreciation for Qatar's role in supporting Pakistani mediation efforts and strengthening communication channels between the various parties. He also commended Qatar's endeavour aimed at bringing viewpoints closer and advancing de-escalation efforts in the region.

Yesterday's call was the latest in a series of direct contacts between the two leaders in recent weeks, reflecting the growing importance Washington attaches to Doha's mediation role at a critical juncture for regional security.

Qatar has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy represent the only viable path to resolving the region's overlapping crises, a position His Highness the Amir has reaffirmed in successive engagements with world leaders. Doha has played a central back-channel role in ongoing efforts to broker a diplomatic resolution to tensions over Iran's nuclear programme, leveraging its long-standing ties with all parties to keep lines of communication open.

The call also addressed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US, along with ways to enhance bilateral co-operation in various fields, in order to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

Amir Trump United States QATAR Region